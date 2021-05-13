Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

FIL stock traded up C$3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.60. 2,811,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,039. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

