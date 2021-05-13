Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.27

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 2017007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIL. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.60 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

