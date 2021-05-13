Financial Contrast: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capitol Federal Financial and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.38 $64.54 million $0.47 26.74 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.26 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

