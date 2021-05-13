Financial Contrast: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) vs. Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Bank First.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.82 $26.55 million $1.68 13.74 Bank First $101.80 million 5.29 $26.69 million $3.87 18.00

Bank First has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Bank First on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

