Financial Review: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get PayPal alerts:

This table compares PayPal and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 15.48% 18.31% 5.40% Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PayPal and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 5 35 1 2.90 Trip.com Group 0 3 13 0 2.81

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $285.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $17.77 billion 15.86 $2.46 billion $2.45 97.92 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 4.22 $1.01 billion $1.16 31.15

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats Trip.com Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.