Financial Survey: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 43.71%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than MassRoots.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 43.29 -$24.69 million N/A N/A MassRoots $20,000.00 585.36 -$34.27 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

Chindata Group beats MassRoots on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience. MassRoots, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

