Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:FC traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.49. 18,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$14.65.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.