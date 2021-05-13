First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:FAF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 744,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

