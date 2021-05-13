First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.25

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

