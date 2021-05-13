First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.60

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 6086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 70.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 98.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

