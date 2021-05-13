First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

FHB traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

