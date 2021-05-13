First Interstate BancSystem’s (FIBK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,750. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

