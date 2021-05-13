First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,305 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE:AG opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.