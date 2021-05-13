First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,950 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $98,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 102,979 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

