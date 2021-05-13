First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.29 during trading on Thursday. 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,152. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

