FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FGROY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.