Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $16,814,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $166.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.66. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

