Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $333.00 to $296.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fiverr International traded as low as $155.14 and last traded at $155.52. 11,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,022,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.65.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

