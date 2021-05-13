Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 706 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

MRNA stock opened at $152.68 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,474,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,737,436 shares of company stock worth $838,952,152 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

