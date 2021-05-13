Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 2,588,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 427,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $44.14 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

