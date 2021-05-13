Flamingo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69.65 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $130.15 million and $69.65 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

