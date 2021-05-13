FLETA (FLETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.43 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.