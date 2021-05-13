FLO Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $63,516.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

