Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 10,775 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.56. 18,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average is $176.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

