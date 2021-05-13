Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 2,694,674 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.29% of The Procter & Gamble worth $955,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.