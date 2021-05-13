Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 286,678 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.60% of BlackRock worth $692,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $16.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $839.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $456.50 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $802.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $728.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.