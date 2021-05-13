Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 90,928 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,928 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $558,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

