Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 29,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 118,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,262. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.