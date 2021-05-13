Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254,160 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $144,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.36. 98,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,660. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

