Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded up $20.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,192.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,419. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,386.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,180.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

