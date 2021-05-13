Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 23,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,926. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

