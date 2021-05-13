Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,828 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,711 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $222,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.45. 25,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

