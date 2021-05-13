Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 471.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

