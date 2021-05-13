Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $149.43 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.66% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $149,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.9% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 48,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

