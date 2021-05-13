Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $228.96 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 369.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.78% of AMETEK worth $228,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.17. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

