Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $302.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $302,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after acquiring an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $7.15 on Thursday, reaching $324.15. 109,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The company has a market capitalization of $348.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.