Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $41.76 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $113,056,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 200.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,279,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.60. 23,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. The company has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $209.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

