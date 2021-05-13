Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $972.18 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 3.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 2.02% of Newmont worth $972,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 173,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,730. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

