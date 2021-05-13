Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,535 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.16% of Danaher worth $257,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

