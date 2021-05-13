Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,773. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

