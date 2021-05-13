Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New $23.91 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 162,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.10% of Nasdaq at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $542,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

