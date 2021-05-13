Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $285.01. 6,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,129. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $176.06 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

