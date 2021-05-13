Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $308.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,868. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.57.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.