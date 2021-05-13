Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 2,473,048 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.69% of Fortive worth $404,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

