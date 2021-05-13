Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 705,790 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.74% of Moody’s worth $414,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Moody’s by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

