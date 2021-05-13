Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 3.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 3.18% of Barrick Gold worth $1,120,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. 310,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,101,334. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

