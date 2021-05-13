Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,707. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

