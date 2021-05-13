Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 213,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,165. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

