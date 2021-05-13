Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,484 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $469,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $361.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.28 and its 200 day moving average is $348.01. The company has a market cap of $357.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.