Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MELI traded down $12.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,290.05. 13,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,438. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,528.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,600.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.